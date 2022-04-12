Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 99,299 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,299 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

