Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.61 Million Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of CVR Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

CVR Energy stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.79. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

