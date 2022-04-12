Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,920 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Quanex Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NX stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

