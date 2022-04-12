Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.22

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 15432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,961 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,324,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 543,302 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,044,000 after purchasing an additional 519,273 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

