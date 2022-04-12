Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Atkore stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08. Atkore has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,224,000 after purchasing an additional 468,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after acquiring an additional 289,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after acquiring an additional 119,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

