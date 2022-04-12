AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.65.

T stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,200,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

