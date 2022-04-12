AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.30.

NYSE T opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

