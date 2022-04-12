AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of T opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

