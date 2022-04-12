Autonio Market Cap Tops $1.90 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $157,844.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.04 or 0.07515855 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,631.71 or 1.00189048 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.