AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 127,822 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB traded down $3.36 on Monday, reaching $246.25. 1,201,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.22. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

