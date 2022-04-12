Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $247.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.73.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $175.58 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $158,267,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avery Dennison by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 320,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 227,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.