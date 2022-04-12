Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

AVNW opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $331.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.88. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Aviat Networks by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

