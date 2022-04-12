Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $23,770,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 655,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 512,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $10,434,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

