Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avnet in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 8,388.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 630,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,810,000 after buying an additional 619,122 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth about $22,726,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

