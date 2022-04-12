Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

AVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avnet by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 810,797 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Avnet by 8,388.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 630,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,810,000 after acquiring an additional 619,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,726,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.