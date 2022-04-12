B. Riley Cuts Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target to $12.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 282.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ:VINC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. 115,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. Analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

