B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Plans Dividend of $0.41

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Saturday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of RILYN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $26.88.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.