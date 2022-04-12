Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) to announce sales of $24.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $28.94 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $17.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $118.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $130.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $191.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $232.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.84 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

