BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.57

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 365857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.63.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 15.07%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

