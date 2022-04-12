Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

BMA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $462.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Macro by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Macro by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

