Bank of America Upgrades Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.70.

NYSE:CFR opened at $140.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

