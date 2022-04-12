Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 133,137 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 512.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,137 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,408,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

