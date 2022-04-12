Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 66,748 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 836.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,748 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.15% of Twist Bioscience worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,103,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $150.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $67,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,030 shares of company stock worth $884,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Profile (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.