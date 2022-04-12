Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bunge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,374 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bunge by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,591,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Bunge by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.29. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 15.34%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

