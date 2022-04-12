Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,371,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

