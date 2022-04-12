Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.16% of uniQure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 515.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of QURE stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. uniQure has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $869.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. uniQure had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 62.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.