Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $147.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.