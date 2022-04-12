Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 24,704 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 14.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 277.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 175,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 128,743 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,942. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.