Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 40,116 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 53,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

