Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 50,787 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,537 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,351,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,491. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

