Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 356.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $11,621,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

