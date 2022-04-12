Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

