Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $252.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.84 and a 200 day moving average of $221.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.