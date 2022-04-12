Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.56 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 223.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,858 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,250 shares of company stock worth $1,223,495 over the last 90 days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

