Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.48 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $176.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.40. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

