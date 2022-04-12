Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.12% of Sangamo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after acquiring an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,783 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 202,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGMO. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.