Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period.

KXI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.67. 46,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,856. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

