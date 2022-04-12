Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Progressive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 884,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,862,000 after acquiring an additional 82,955 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 168,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

