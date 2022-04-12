Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 100,283 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 296.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,283 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.31% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 155.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 150.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRG opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

About Seritage Growth Properties (Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.