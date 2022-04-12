Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 4,340 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $280.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.93 and a 1-year high of $546.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

