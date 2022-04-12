Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 18,871 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 30,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $406.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.14.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

