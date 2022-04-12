Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,752,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after acquiring an additional 465,048 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $108.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $93.14 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

