Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $1.35 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

