Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $4.62 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

