Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,394 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Lennar by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,468,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

NYSE:LEN opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average of $98.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

