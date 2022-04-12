Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 33,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

