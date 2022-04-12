Barclays Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $43.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Equitable stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Equitable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after buying an additional 240,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after buying an additional 386,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equitable by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,958,000 after buying an additional 107,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

