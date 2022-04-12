Barclays Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NYSE MRO opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

