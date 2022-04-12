Barclays Upgrades Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRYGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MONRY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Moncler from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Moncler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. Moncler has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

