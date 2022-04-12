Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 1,778.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.95. 18,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,575. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

